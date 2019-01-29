Speechless and beaming mountain man

Debashis Mishra By

Express News Service

KEONJHAR: First he was left speechless. Now sixty-year-old Daitari Naik is grinning ear to ear, after news of him being nominated for Padma Shri award broke out. “I am speechless. It is a matter of immense pride for the entire Keonjhar district and its people. I thank people of the district and the Government for this award,” says a beaming Daitari.

Popular as Odisha’s mountain man for carving a 3-km-long canal through a mountain to irrigate 100 acre of land in his village, Daitari is the second person of the district to receive the fourth highest civilian award of the country. Earlier, noted social worker Tulasi Munda was conferred with Padma Shri in 2001.

Daitari is a resident of Talabaitarani village, a very remote village of the underdeveloped Gonasika panchayat of Banspal block, around 30 km from the district headquarter town. Quiet and shy by nature, Daitari belongs to the Bhuyan community.

Villagers of Talabaitarani depend on paddy farming to eke out a living. However, there was no proper irrigation facility available which prompted Daitari tried to step in. He along with his three brothers and two nephews decided to carve a canal through the nearby mountains to irrigate the land.

After cutting through the mountains, a task which took him 22 years, he was able to bring water from Karatakata Nullah of Gupta Ganga, to irrigate around 100 care of land in 2018. Initially, villagers had doubts over his efforts. But after some months, his brothers and nephews joined him in his herculean task.

“My main aim is to improve cultivation in this hilly area. We are basically dependent on agriculture and irrigation is an essential for better cultivation. I have also requested district officials to make a concrete water path from Gupta Ganga to Talabaitari,” Daitari says. Earlier, Daitari received the prestigious Pradyumna Bal Memorial award at KIIT convocation centre from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.