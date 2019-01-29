Home States Odisha

Students stage protest over quality of teaching at Sri Maa Nodal Vidyapeeth

Students of Sri Maa Nodal Vidyapeeth, Paradipgarh on Monday staged a demonstration demanding quality education and transfer of alcoholic teachers from the school.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:43 AM

Students staging protest in front of the school on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Students of Sri Maa Nodal Vidyapeeth, Paradipgarh on Monday staged a demonstration demanding quality education and transfer of alcoholic teachers from the school. Displaying placards, the agitating students also threatened to leave the school en masse if the demands are not met soon.
Sources said the quality of education has worsened as teachers are not coming regularly to the school. Some of the efficient teachers, meanwhile, have been allegedly transferred from the school by the headmaster on the directions of ruling party leaders.

Though parents and guardians had earlier submitted a memorandum to the administration protesting the deteriorating standard of teaching in the school, nothing has been done in this regard.A student Saubhagini Sethy alleged that Odia teachers are taking English classes as there is a shortage of teachers. Moreover, teachers have engaged students of Class IX to check examination papers of Class X.

Manikchand Biswal,  another student, alleged that with the headmaster’s knowledge, many teachers are allegedly drinking alcohol and taking classes in an inebriated condition. Students are scared of attending classes of such teachers, Biswal said.

Local villagers alleged that the headmaster had kept them in dark about the ‘Mo School’ campaign of the State Government which aims to promote and facilitate volunteerism to give back to alma mater. Under the initiative, the president should be selected from the old boys’ association. However, the headmaster has selected another person as the president under the direction of local ruling party leaders. This has sparked a strong resentment among the locals, the villagers alleged.

Later, the agitating students submitted a memorandum to the District Education Officer seeking their demands to be fulfilled at the earliest failing which they will leave the school.   

Headmaster Duryodhan Sethy said on the basis of the allegations, the school authorities have approached the higher-ups to engage adequate teachers to improve the quality of education. However, he termed the allegation of teachers taking classes in an inebriated state as false.

TAGS
Sri Maa Nodal Vidyapeeth Student protest

