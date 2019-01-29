Upset over appointment of dalit cook, angry upper-caste parents lock up anganwadi centre

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPADA: An Anganwadi centre has been locked up for the last three months by several upper-caste villagers in the remote seaside hamlet Debendranarayanpur in Rajnagar block following the appointment of a dalit cook-cum-helper in an anganwadi centre.

Sanjukta Biswas has been facing the heat from the parents of a section of children, who have warned the administration that their kids would not eat the meals prepared by her. They have been demanding Biswas' replacement since November last year.

The fate of nearly 60 kids is hanging in balance since the officials are yet to open the centre and take action against those responsible.

"They prevented me from opening the Anganwadi centre. I have already informed the matter to the Chief Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Rajnagar block who assured me that the centre will be unlocked soon and necessary action will be taken against those who illegally shut down the centre. The officials are yet to resolve this issue," said anganwadi worker, Anjalirani Mandal.

Many parents of non-Dalit children got upset after the Dalit woman started cooking meals at the Anganwadi centre, where their own children were studying. "The parents forcefully locked the Anganwadi to protest against the appointment of the dalit cook," said Ashok Manna a local.

Speaking to Express, Biswas said, "I was posted by the authorities as a helper in the Anganwadi centre. But in November, some upper caste villagers warned me not to cook food for the kids. But I refused to obey their order for which they locked up the centre."

Another villager Ramakanta Das said that many parents were uncomfortable over a lower caste woman preparing their children's food.

Meanwhile, a team of Dalit leaders visited the village on Monday after knowing about the incident. "The district administration has failed to take action against the persons who illegally locked the Anganwadi center. The officials should take legal action against the persons who objected to the appointment of a dalit woman as a cook in the Angnwadi center. The Supreme Court in an interim order dated 20th, April, 2004 in a writ petition -196 of 2001 PUCL vs. Government of India and others have stated that cooks belonging to SC and ST should be given priority in the midday meal in the schools," said Nagen Jena a dalit leader and the president of District unit of Dalit Samaj.

Express attempted to speak with the CDPO of Rajnagar. "I urged the villagers an umpteen number of times to unlock the centre. But they did not pay any heed to my pleas. I informed the matter to the district administration," said Puspalata Das told this paper.

When contacted, Sanjay Mishra the sub-collector of Kendrapara said, "I directed the tehsildar of Rajnagar to submit a detailed report. After getting the report, the district administration will take appropriate action against the persons who illegally locked the Anganwadi centre."