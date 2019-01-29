Veteran tribal leader Chaitanya Prasad Majhi dead

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran tribal leader and former minister Chaitanya Prasad Majhi died here on Monday morning following brief illness. He was 90.

Majhi was admitted to Capital Hospital here where he breathed his last. He is survived by his wife and four daughters, including BJD Rajya Sabha member Sarojini Hembrum. Leaders across political parties and distinguished persons, including Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan have condoled Majhi’s death.

“Majhi was a veteran tribal leader, organiser and an able administrator and had contributed immensely for the development of Odisha and tribal people,” the Chief Minister said in his message. Stating that Majhi had also served as a Union Minister in Indira Gandhi’s Cabinet, Naveen said he was liked by one and all irrespective of political affiliations, for his amicable manners. “In his death, Odisha has lost one of its great sons,” he said.

Expressing grief, Pradhan said Majhi had played a significant role in Odisha’s political as well as social life. Born on November 19, 1929, Majhi started his career as a State Government employee and made a foray into active politics in 1971. The veteran leader was a Congress member in Rajya Sabha from 1972 to 1978 and had worked as a deputy minister in the Indira Gandhi-led government. Majhi was the Higher Education Minister in Biju Patnaik ministry from 1990 to 1995. He was also a minister in the Naveen Patnaik ministry from 2006 to 2009. A prominent tribal leader from Mayurbhanj district, Majhi had penned some books on tribal language and culture.