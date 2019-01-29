Home States Odisha

Widow’s battle for survival after husband’s murder

Jhumuri Sethi’s life turned upside down on January 21 when her husband Kishor Sethi was gunned down by miscreants while he was sitting on the verandah of his house.

A grieving Jhumuri with her daughter in front of her house | Express

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Jhumuri Sethi’s life turned upside down on January 21 when her husband Kishor Sethi was gunned down by miscreants while he was sitting on the verandah of his house.Survival has become an uphill task for Jhumuri, a 30-year-old resident of Kandira village under Rajnagar police limits. She clearly remembers the events that unfolded on that fateful day when Kishor, who was working as a mason in Hyderabad, was shot dead by three motorcycle borne criminals. Kishor had come to the village a day earlier to spend some time with his family.  

The couple’s four-year-old daughter Padmabati has been suffering from fever for the last three days. “I am unable to buy medicines for her. My daughter needs medicine and proper nutrition. I am concerned about her well-being,” Jhumuri said with tears rolling down her cheeks.

She had married Kishor five years back and the couple was leading a happy and contended life. Jhumuri said her life changed dramatically after her husband’s death as he was the sole bread winner for the family. “I can never forgive those responsible for my misery and demand strictest punishment for the criminals,” she said.

Kishor’s father Kalandi Sethi said his son’s death could have been averted had the police acted against the criminals who have been terrorising the village.  He said the criminals have been up in arms against those who are opposing illegal prawn farms in the seaside villages.

“Last week, several villagers had urged the police to take action against the criminals. But they did not pay any heed to our pleas as a result of which my son was killed,” Kalandi said.

Rajnagar IIC Sukant Patra said Kishor did not have any criminal record. “Criminals opened fire at the villagers on January 21 after some of them lodged complaint in the police station. Kishor was sitting on the verandah of his house when he was shot at,” he said.

Patra said one of the criminals involved in the incident, Sanjay Biswal was arrested on January 22 after an encounter with police. The rest have been identified and will be nabbed soon, he said.

