With great honour comes great responsibility: Rao

The 59-year-old tea-seller at Buxi Bazaar is visibly elated over being selected for the fourth highest civilian honour and asserts that the award makes him even more responsible.

Published: 29th January 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: For D Prakash Rao, the popular ‘Chai Wala’ of Cuttack, the Padma Shri award is “a great honour that comes with great responsibility”.

The 59-year-old tea-seller at Buxi Bazaar is visibly elated over being selected for the fourth highest civilian honour and asserts that the award makes him even more responsible. A common man from the lowest rung of the society being honoured with Padma Shri is definitely a huge inspiration for the millions of youth of the State and the nation, he says.

“Youths aspiring to become great personalities should do their duty dedicatedly and the world will no doubt recognise their efforts,” he said.Rao, who was forced to quit school before passing Class X due to poverty and subsequently inheriting his father’s tea stall, achieved the award for his contributions in the field of social service especially working tirelessly towards the development of slum children in the city.

Rao runs a primary school called ‘Asha o Aswasana’ for imparting education to the underprivileged slum children in Cuttack by contributing half of his incomes generated from tea selling. He wakes up at 4 am, runs the stall until 10 am and then engages himself in teaching the poor children and other social works.

Rao has a strong command over eight different languages and uses his knowledge to help the children. He also leaves no stone unturned in helping others for which, Rao runs an aid centre near the SCB Medical College and Hospital to help patients. Since 1978, he has donated blood over 200 times and platelets seven times. He visits the hospital regularly and helps patients in need, be it with food or blood or even sometimes with money.

During a visit to Cuttack in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spent some time with Rao and appreciated his initiative. The Prime Minister even had mentioned his name during a ‘Maan-Ki-Baat’ address where he praised him for his dedicated social work.

Overwhelmed, Rao considers Modi’s praise as his biggest achievement in life and said, “PM Modi has recognised my contribution to society, that is my success.”

