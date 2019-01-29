Home States Odisha

Z-Infra director arrested for land fraud

After facing backlash from the investors, the firm provided land to some of them but it had no approach roads and other amenities.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The officers of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested director of M/s Z-Infra Construction Private Limited, Rasmita Patra, for Rs 12 crore land fraud. Rasmita’s husband and firm’s managing director Prasanna Kumar Patra was arrested in August last year.

The firm’s office was in IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits here, and its officials had collected about `12 crore from over 300 potential plot buyers.

The officials had lured investors and collected money from potential buyers on the pretext of providing them plots with all amenities at low prices in Kansapada area of Jatni Tehsil between 2010 and 2013. But, Z-Infra had not acquired the plots.

After facing backlash from the investors, the firm provided land to some of them but it had no approach roads and other amenities. The company also conned some buyers by not showing them the actual area of the plots.

Many investors neither received any plot nor money after Z-Infra failed to execute the deals.“A case was registered on July 30, 2018 basing on the complaint of one Manoranjan Mishra. Patra was arrested on Monday and produced before a court in Cuttack,” a EOW officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Z-Infra Economic Offences Wing Prasanna Kumar Patra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp