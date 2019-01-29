Z-Infra director arrested for land fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The officers of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested director of M/s Z-Infra Construction Private Limited, Rasmita Patra, for Rs 12 crore land fraud. Rasmita’s husband and firm’s managing director Prasanna Kumar Patra was arrested in August last year.

The firm’s office was in IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits here, and its officials had collected about `12 crore from over 300 potential plot buyers.

The officials had lured investors and collected money from potential buyers on the pretext of providing them plots with all amenities at low prices in Kansapada area of Jatni Tehsil between 2010 and 2013. But, Z-Infra had not acquired the plots.

After facing backlash from the investors, the firm provided land to some of them but it had no approach roads and other amenities. The company also conned some buyers by not showing them the actual area of the plots.

Many investors neither received any plot nor money after Z-Infra failed to execute the deals.“A case was registered on July 30, 2018 basing on the complaint of one Manoranjan Mishra. Patra was arrested on Monday and produced before a court in Cuttack,” a EOW officer said.