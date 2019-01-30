Apex rights panel seeks report on tribe status

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to submit a report on the inclusion of two communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list of Odisha.

The NHRC has asked Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs to submit report on the decision taken by the Centre in six weeks.

People belonging to Putiya/Putia/Dulia/Dhulia/ Putiya Paik/Dulia Paik/Dhulia Paik community in Koraput district and Bhuiyar/Bhuihar/Bhuinyar/Bhuinhar community in Sundargarh district are deprived of entitlements meant for STs as they have not been included in the category.

Petitioner Radhakanta Tripathy said though people from the community in undivided Koraput district belong to the sub-tribe of Kotia (ST) in caste hierarchy, they are not figured in the ST, SC, OBC or SEBC list.

“Over 20,000 Putiya people are deprived of getting any benefits in terms of reservation, education, health, livelihood and employment. Similar is the condition with the community in Sundargarh district. The State Government had recommended the Centre to include both the communities in the ST list,” rights activist Tripathy said.

Earlier, the Commission had asked the Registrar General of India (RGI) to expedite action in respect of recommendation of the Tribes Advisory Council, Odisha for inclusion of these communities in the ST list of Odisha.

In 2015, the Tribes Advisory Council chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recommended the list of the communities from Koraput and Sundargarh districts for inclusion in the ST list of Odisha and sent it to the RGI for consideration and subsequent notification.