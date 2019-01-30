BJD, Cong, two sides of same coin, says Shah

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the people to give his party a chance in the State and promised to make Odisha the number one State in the country in five years.

Addressing a rally of party workers at Kulia under Nischintkoili block, Shah came down heavily on the BJD and Congress alleging that they had failed to usher in development despite ruling the State for several terms. Both BJD and Congress are two sides of the same coin, he stated.

More than 30,000 booth level workers from 28 Assembly segments under four Parliamentary constituencies of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur attended the meet.

Tearing into the ruling BJD, Shah said Odisha is wealthy but the people of the State are not. This is because of the present government’s lack vision for growth and development. Poor people of Odisha are unable to get benefit from the schemes of the Central Government because of narrow mindset of the State Government, he said.

Giving a clarion call to party workers to “remove the inefficient BJD Government”, Shah said Odisha is still at the same place where it was 19 years ago. “Give us five years, and we assure that our government will make Odisha the number one State in the country,” he said.

Attacking the State Government for refusing to join the national health care programme, he asked why the poor people of Odisha are deprived of the benefits of Ayushman Bharat.

The State Government is scared of Modi’s popularity in the State, if the scheme is implemented, he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over his unease with Odia language, Shah recalled Utkala Gourab Madhusudan Das’s contribution towards formation of Utkal Pradesh and protection of Odia language and urged the people to elect a Chief Minister from his party who can speak and understand Odia.

In an unsparing attack on the Congress, Shah alleged that the party ruled the country and state for decades but poor people did not get the basic amenities such as gas connections, electricity and medical facilities. These were possible only after Modi government came to power. Asserting that the BJP under the leadership of Modi is working for a New Odisha where no one is unemployed, no one is below the poverty line and better health and education facilities are available for all, the BJP chief said the State was neglected for a long time because of the apathy of the Congress.

“Under the UPA Government, the 13th Finance Commission gave only `79,000 crore to Odisha. On the other hand, the 14th Finance Commission provided financial assistance of around `5,13,000 crore for development of Odisha,” he said adding, the State Government has miserably failed to utilise huge Central allocations.

Exhorting party workers to work hard for party’s victory in coming polls, Shah advised them not to take rest until Narendra Modi takes oath for the second time.

Before addressing workers, Shah visited the birthplace of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das at Satyabhamapur and offered tributes to the great son of the State.