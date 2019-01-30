Home States Odisha

Cabinet approves handicrafts policy

The sub-lease period will be 32 years.

Published: 30th January 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For accelerating the growth of handicrafts sector in the State, the Government on Tuesday approved Odisha Handicrafts Policy-2019 to empower artisans and make them lead partners in development.
The policy was approved at the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Besides focusing on welfare of artisans, the policy will help maximise income generating opportunities and attract new talent to the sector.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said the policy aims to enhance Odisha’s share of exports of handicrafts goods and focus on revival of languishing crafts. Steps will be taken to preserve craft heritage and develop a centre of excellence at State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts (SIDAC).
Padhi said since there are multifaceted aspects to the development of handicraft sector and artisans, several parallel strategies would be required to be implemented simultaneously to focus on different aspects.
Strategies would be worked out to enable easy availability of raw material, continuous design support for development of market/lifestyle/utility products, collaborative effort for attractive, safe and eco-friendly packaging and targeted marketing of handicrafts, he said.

The policy aims to develop important craft centres as heritage villages, Padhi said and added that fiscal incentives provided under IPR-2015 and MSME Development Policy-2016 will also be extended to handicrafts centre. Facilitation centres will be set up for awareness and administration of incentives, he added.

The Chief Secretary said the Cabinet also approved the proposal for widening and strengthening of the existing carriageway to two lane road with paved shoulder of Jamujhadi-Basudevpur-Dhamra Road in collaboration with Dhamara Port Company Limited and Defence Research and Development Organisation at a cost of `210 crore.
The implementation mechanism of second component of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme was also approved by the Cabinet.
Health schemes

A proposal to enhance the outlay of Swasthya Sahay scheme to `517.41 crore was also approved with a to expand the range of services as per need and provide quality care at public health facilities. The original outlay of the scheme over a period of five years from 2017-18 to 20121-22 was estimated at `66.22 crore. 
Padhi said the outlay has been revised and enhanced due to inclusion of new activities under ASHA Kalyan Yojana amounting to `460 crore.

Besides, the Cabinet approved enhancement of budgetary allocation under Shishu Abong Matru Mrutyuhara Purna Nirakaran Yojana (SAMMPurNA) to `398.29 crore from `211.41 crore due to inclusion of various new interventions. The scheme is being implemented in the State from 2015-16 with focus on 15 high burden districts.

The Cabinet also increased allocation under NIDAAN (free diagnostic services), SAHAYA (free dialysis services) and free health care services to `757.5 crore due to requirement of additional fund of `71.91 crore towards provisioning of requirement for waiving of Out Patient Department (OPD) and inpatient department (IPD), operation theatre and intensive care unit (ICU) charges as per announcement of the Government.

The Cabinet gave permission to Health and Family Welfare Department to sub-lease its allotted land at different places in favour of private partners on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode for establishment of affordable health care projects. The sub-lease period will be 32 years.

State’s provisions

Facilitation centres under Handicrafts Policy to create awareness
Proposal to enhance 
Swasthya Sahay scheme outlay to `517.41 cr approved 
Outlay revised due to inclusion of new activities under ASHA Kalyan Yojana 
Budgetary allocation under SAMMPurNA enhanced to `398.29 crore from `211.41 crore 
Allocation under NIDAAN, SAHAYA and free health care services stands at `757.5 cr
Drinking water projects worth over `3,210 cr sanctioned for six districts of Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda and Mayurbhanj

