Ponzi scam: CBI notice to BJD MLAs, BJP men get Odisha cop call  

BHUBANESWAR: With elections round the corner, the good old game of political retaliation is back. As Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued notice to two former ministers and senior leaders of the Biju Janata Dal in connection with the chit fund scam, the Odisha Police on Tuesday served summons on two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in connection with the murder of a councillor of Ganjam district.

The premier investigating agency, which is probing the multi-thousand crore Ponzi scam, has sent in notices to Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Arun Kumar Sahu. Sahu is an influential member of the young brigade of BJD while Nayak enjoys strong following in Kendrapara district.



Sources said one of them was asked to appear at CBI’s Bhubaneswar office on January 28 which he did not, whereas the other is summoned on January 30.

While the chit fund scam has returned to haunt the BJD with polls only months away, this is not for the first time that the party has found itself under scanner for alleged involvement of individual leaders. While four BJD leaders including an MP and two MLAs were arrested, at least four other prominent leaders - including an MP and former Ministers - were under scanner of the investigating agency from time to time.

However, what set the political circles buzzing is hours after the news of CBI notice to BJD leaders started doing the rounds, Odisha Police summoned two BJP leaders, Golak Mohapatra and Bhrugu Buxipatra, in connection with the murder of Laxmidatt Pradhan, a councillor of the Chhatrapur Municipality in September, 2017.

Both parties reacted strongly to the developments. The ruling BJD alleged that CBI is being used as a political weapon ahead of the elections. Party spokesperson Sasmit Patra said this has exposed how independent the CBI is.



Stating that party learnt about the notices to its leaders from the media and the two are yet to receive any communication, the ruling outfit said since enforcement of the model code of conduct is barely three to four weeks away, such things have started.

On the other hand, BJP’s Mohapatra said he is yet to receive any notice over the councillor murder. He, however, alleged that the notice has been issued at the behest of the State Government. Mohapatra and Buxipatra have been asked to appear at the Chhatrapur police station on February 7 and 9 respectively.

“The State Government has become vindictive as CBI has summoned two senior BJD leaders for interrogation in connection with the Seashore chit fund scam. Why has the police, which called me after the incident and recorded my statement, again sent a notice after a year and half,” he asked.