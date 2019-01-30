CBI registers another case in Odisha HAL scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered another case in connection with multi-crore Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) scam in Odisha. HAL officials lodged a complaint with the CBI against its senior manager (Finance), Engine Division, Koraput, and other persons for financial irregularities and misappropriation of the company's funds. HAL's Vigilance wing scrutinized the relevant documents and found out that payments amounting to Rs 7.78 crore were illegally and fraudulently made to six private contractors in between January, 2017 and December, 2017.

The company's Vigilance wing informed the CBI that its senior manager (Finance), Engine Division, Koraput, Bhaben Maitra; assistant (Finance/Accounts), HAL Engine Division, Koraput, Abinash Kumar Sarkar; job contract labour, Finance department, HAL Engine Division, Koraput, Subhashree Das; job contract labour, Manjula Padhy; other unknown officials of the company; and six private contractors - Jayaram Garada, Bipra Charana Maharana, Jisudan Khosla, Urdhab Khosla, Sadanand Nayak and Jagannath Apat were involved in cheating the firm.

"A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway," a CBI official said.

The contractors reportedly maintained their accounts at State Bank of India, Hal Township, Sunabeda. The money was illegally transferred in the bank accounts of the contractors, sources said.

Last year, HAL's internal audit team and vigilance wing had unearthed the multi-crore scam in the company's finance department allegedly committed by its senior manager, Maitra, who had issued cheques worth crores of rupees to several agencies beyond his capacity.

Sources said HAL authorities had given financial power to the senior manager for issuing cheques to different agencies up to Rs 1 lakh in a month, but he misappropriated his official position by disbursing funds fraudulently for which he came under the scanner of the company's vigilance wing.

The company had earlier lodged a complaint with the local police in this regard, following which three contractors who had received the money through cheques were apprehended.

CBI had later taken over the investigation and had registered a case in October last year. HAL officials had lodged a complaint with the central agency last year alleging that the employees of the company's Engine Division, Koraput, some unknown employees and private persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy and had misappropriated the firm's money amounting to Rs 5,01,74,906.