Chiranjib’s clean image hurdle for BJD

Political observers said for the BJD, it will be a tough task to choose a candidate from a long list of aspirants for the seat.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: AS elections approach, Congress appears to have a head start over its rivals BJD and BJP who are facing a big challenge in selecting the right candidate to take on sitting MLA Chiranjib Biswal.

Biswal’s popularity, clean image and developmental works initiated in the constituency in the last five years hold him in good stead. His ticket is confirmed as OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik recently announced that all current MLAs will be fielded in Assembly polls. Besides, there is no other aspirant lobbying directly for party ticket in the constituency. Biswal also enjoys a reputation of being a hardworking and honest legislator, political observers said.

Congress had bagged Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat by defeating BJD’s Bishnu Das by a low margin of 2,888 votes in 2014. In the three  Assembly seats in the district, the Congress candidates were defeated by the BJD candidates by huge margins of above 30,000 votes. 
Interestingly, all the defeated party candidates from three Assembly seats are in the ticket lobby. After winning the 2014 poll, Biswal has intensified development works in the Assembly segment and took up local issues, including farm crisis, at the State level.

On the other hand, poll aspirants from BJD have lined up for tickets for the Assembly segment. While the prospects of Bishnu getting the ruling party ticket is low due to his poor health condition, his supporter and youth leader Amarendra Das, former MLA Yudhistir Das, former block chairperson Kankalata Lenka, former Zilla Parishad president Debidatta Mohanty, former MLA Umesh Swain are lobbying hard to get party ticket from the seat.

Meanwhile, hectic lobbying for ticket from the constituency has begun in BJP camp. While district BJP unit president Satyabrat Mohapatra, who had contested as an independent candidate from the seat in the last election, is the front runner, another BJP leader and a Trustee of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) are in the race.

Political observers said for the BJD, it will be a tough task to choose a candidate from a long list of aspirants for the seat. The ensuing elections will witness a direct contest between BJD and Congress, while BJP which had got very low vote share in last Assembly polls is likely to improve its percentage. 

