CRPF jawan’s mysterious death triggers tension

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, died under mysterious circumstances on Monday night.

Family members of the deceased, identified as Soumya Ranjan Parida of Nalakula village within Dharmasala police limits, alleged that he was murdered. Parida was admitted to district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jajpur town after he was found lying on the road in front of his house with critical injuries.

Sources said the jawan had come to his native village on vacation and went to attend a wedding reception with some of his friends on Sunday night. Later, he was found lying in front of his house with grievous injuries in the wee hours of Monday. Parida’s family members, assisted by fellow villagers, first rushed him to DHH.

He was later shifted him to SCB after his condition deteriorated. However, he died while undergoing treatment at the hospital late on Monday night.

As soon as the news of Parida’s death spread on Tuesday, hundreds of locals staged a blockade on Baruan-Balichandrapur route with his body on the road. The agitators demanded arrest of the culprits and a high level inquiry into the incident.

Vehicular traffic on Baruan-Balichandrapur road was disrupted for over two hours due to the road blockade. “We suspect the role of his friends in Parida’s murder. We demand immediate arrest of the accused and a high level inquiry into the incident. Besides, we demand adequate compensation for the deceased’s next of kin,” said Brundaban Jena, a local.

On being informed, Dharmasala police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the irate villagers. Later, the blockade was withdrawn after police assured them of action against persons involved in the crime.

“We have detained a youth who was named in the complaint filed by the deceased’s family and are interrogating him. We are also investigating the case from all angles,” said a police official.

