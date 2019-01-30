Family-based care for children stressed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Youth Council for Development Alternatives (YCDA), Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with UNICEF, Odisha, organised a State-level workshop on ‘Deinstitutionalisation and Transition’ here on Monday.

Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department and Mission Shakti, Anu Garg; chief of UNICEF field office, Odisha, Monika Oledzka Nielsen; child rights activist, Nina P Nayak; YCDA CEO, Rajendra Meher; UNICEF official, Laxmi Narayan Nanda and child rights activist, Madhumita Das, shared their insights on deinstitutionalisation and transition.

The experts stressed the need for a family-based care as it contributes towards a child’s social, psychosocial, intellectual, emotional and overall growth and development. According to United Nations Convention on Rights of the Child (UNCRC), Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), every child has a right to family, and it is the State’s responsibility to ensure that a child has access to all rights for his/her holistic development.

Garg emphasised on three broad areas -- the process of starting deinstitutionalisation at Child Care Institutions (CCIs) at the district level, follow a step-by-step process in deinstitutionalisation for its proper implementation and robust monitoring and tracking of children who have been deinstitutionalised, to know about their current status.

The official was of the opinion that the steps would ensure a safe and secure environment for a child where she can get access to all the necessary facilities for her overall development.