HC grants anticipatory bail to ruling party MP

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Balasore MP of BJD Rabindra Jena in connection with multi-crore Seashore chit fund scam. The single bench of High Court Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash granted the anticipatory bail with a condition that the Lok Sabha member would be released on bail if the investigating agency arrests him. Earlier in March 2017, the High Court had granted interim protection to Jena.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had summoned Jena to depose before it on January 12, 2017, regarding the Seashore chit fund scam case. The CBI sleuths raided Jena’s house at Mansingh Bazaar, OT road, his office besides houses and offices of his three close associates on January 12. It was alleged that the businessman-turnedpolitician had failed to give satisfactory answers in connection with the `18 crore transaction he had allegedly made w i t h S e a s h o r e company. Though he had fully cooperated in the interrogation and investigation process, he was afraid of being falsely implicated in the scam. He had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail to avoid the possibility of arrest.