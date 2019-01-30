Home States Odisha

HC grants anticipatory bail to ruling party MP

Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Balasore MP of BJD Rabindra Jena in connection with multi-crore Seashore chit fund scam.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Balasore MP of BJD Rabindra Jena in connection with multi-crore Seashore chit fund scam. The single bench of High Court Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash granted the anticipatory bail with a condition that the Lok Sabha member would be released on bail if the investigating agency arrests him. Earlier in March 2017, the High Court had granted interim protection to Jena.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had summoned Jena to depose before it on January 12, 2017, regarding the Seashore chit fund scam case. The CBI sleuths raided Jena’s house at Mansingh Bazaar, OT road, his office besides houses and offices of his three close associates on January 12. It was alleged that the businessman-turnedpolitician had failed to give satisfactory answers in connection with the `18 crore transaction he had allegedly made w i t h S e a s h o r e company. Though he had fully cooperated in the interrogation and investigation process, he was afraid of being falsely implicated in the scam. He had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail to avoid the possibility of arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp