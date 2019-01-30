Home States Odisha

Jambhira water project gathers dust

Residents of Baripada do not seem enthused by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's scheduled visit to the town on Wednesday.

Residents collecting water from a stand post in Baripada | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Baripada do not seem enthused by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s scheduled visit to the town on Wednesday.

With several projects yet to commence and many yet to take off, people in the district have a lot to complain about. Jambhira drinking water project is one such project. Even after seven years of laying of the foundation stone by the Chief Minister, the project is yet to take off. The cost of the project has escalated from `53 crore to `83.91 crore. The tender for the project, aimed at meeting the water needs of more than two lakh people, was recently finalised by the officials concerned.

As per the project plan, water would be drawn from Jambhira river and distributed across the town. The land required for the project has already been demarcated and the report prepared. At least 2.15 acre land at Purnachandrapur was earmarked for the purpose and layout prepared for construction of pump house and water tanks.

The population of Baripada town, as per 2011 census, is 1,09,743 and the demand of water is around 18.22 MLD of which 14.8 MLD is supplied by PHED. Though PHED has been supplying drinking water to 28 Wards through pipe lines, several locations like Purnachandrapur, Debendrapur, Prafullanagar, Station Bazaar, Narpada and Sungadia have been deprived of the facility. Irregular  water supply to these wards has led to resentment among the residents.

PHED chief executive engineer Bigneswar Pani said a private agency, Megha Infrastructure Engineering Limited, has started construction work for Jambhira drinking water project. He said presently, 16.77 MLD drinking water is being supplied daily across the town against the requirement of 18.86 MLD. “We hope that around 0.6 MLD (6 lakh litre) drinking water will be supplied across the town by March this year,” he said. Pani said the project is in final stage of construction.

