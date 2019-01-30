Home States Odisha

Koraput police awarded for steps against ganja trade

Koraput police has been conferred the Best District Police Performance award for its successful efforts against ganja smuggling.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Koraput police has been conferred the Best District Police Performance award for its successful efforts against ganja smuggling. SP KV Singh received the award at the state-level senior police officers’ conference held in Bhubaneswar recently.

Last year, the district police had seized about 16,590 kg of ganja estimated at about `16 crore and arrested 118 persons including three policemen. As many as 58 NDPS cases were registered in different police stations of the district in this connection. The district had become a transit point for the contraband smuggling as the traffickers from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana used to transport the cannabis from bordering Machkund, Nandapur and Malkangiri with support from local smugglers and marketed it in national and international markets. There were also instances of complicity of policemen in the illegal trade.

Police had formed police squads in Jeypore, Boipariguda, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Laxmipur, Borigumma, Kotpad to combat the mafia last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp