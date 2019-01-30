Koraput police awarded for steps against ganja trade

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput police has been conferred the Best District Police Performance award for its successful efforts against ganja smuggling. SP KV Singh received the award at the state-level senior police officers’ conference held in Bhubaneswar recently.

Last year, the district police had seized about 16,590 kg of ganja estimated at about `16 crore and arrested 118 persons including three policemen. As many as 58 NDPS cases were registered in different police stations of the district in this connection. The district had become a transit point for the contraband smuggling as the traffickers from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana used to transport the cannabis from bordering Machkund, Nandapur and Malkangiri with support from local smugglers and marketed it in national and international markets. There were also instances of complicity of policemen in the illegal trade.

Police had formed police squads in Jeypore, Boipariguda, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Laxmipur, Borigumma, Kotpad to combat the mafia last year.