Home States Odisha

Maoists set bus on fire in Malkangiri

Maoists  torched a bus in Malkangiri district on the fourth day of their ‘Protest Week’ on Monday. No passenger was hurt in the arson.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

The passenger bus that was set afire by Maoists near Mundaguda | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Maoists  torched a bus in Malkangiri district on the fourth day of their ‘Protest Week’ on Monday. No passenger was hurt in the arson. The incident took place in the morning near Mundaguda under Mathili police limits. Around 20 to 25 armed Maoists stopped the bus that was on its way to Kamarpalli from Motu. There were 15 passengers in the bus. Maoists asked them to get down and then drained the diesel from the fuel tank.

They poured diesel on the vehicle and set it afire. While the passengers were asked to leave, the ultras assaulted driver and conductor of the vehicle for defying their directive of not plying buses during the ‘Protest Week’ from January 25 to January 31. They took away mobile phones of the two before leaving the spot. SP, Jagmohan Meena said the Darva Division of CPI (Maoist) that operates from Sukma in Chhattisgarh to Mathili in Malkangiri district and Boipariguda in Koraput district is behind the incident. The BSF and DVF jawans have intensified operations in the area to nab the ultras involved in the incident. Meanwhile, the outfit has put up posters in Mahupadar village under Mathili police limits demanding withdrawal of BSF from the district.

The ‘Protest Week’ is being observed against SAMADHAN that is Union Home Ministry’s new strategy to tackle Maoist menace. On Monday, the rebels had organised their second ‘Praja Meli’ (public meeting) in the forest near Ralegada village bordering Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Rejecting the SAMADHAN doctrine, Maoist leader Ramana had flayed the Centre and State Governments for their attempts at suppressing people’s movement. Prior to that on Friday, Maoists had unveiled a martyrs’ pillar at Ralegada .

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp