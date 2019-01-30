Nod for Drinking water projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections round the corner, Odisha Government approved drinking water project proposals at a meeting of the State Cabinet here on Tuesday. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, sanctioned drinking water projects worth over `3,210 crore for six districts. The projects will be executed in Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda and Mayurbhanj districts.

The Cabinet approved the lowest tender of `754 crore of Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited for drinking water supply project in Bhadrak district out of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of NABARD. The work is targeted to be completed in two years. Once completed, it will benefit over six lakh people of 526 villages in four blocks of the district. Lowest tender of Larsen and Toubro Limited of `979.82 crore was approved for implementation of the projects in Keonjhar district with funds from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Chief Secretary AP Padhi said over four lakh people of 589 villages in four blocks of the district will benefit. Padhi said the lowest tender of `701.86 crore of Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Construction Company was approved for projects in Angul district which will provide safe drinking water to 3.4 lakh people of 388 villages.

The projects will be executed with funds from DMF. Similarly, lowest tender of `315.2 crore of JMC Projects and JWIL (JV), Mumbai was approved for projects in Khurda and Dhenkanal districts out of ‘BASUDHA’ funds. The projects will benefit 2.82 lakh people of 390 villages in Bolagarh and Begunia blocks of Khurda district and Sadar block of Dhenkanal district. The Cabinet also approved lowest tender of L&T Limited of `430 crore for execution of the projects in Mayurbhanj district to benefit over 1.6 lakh people of 330 villages in two blocks of the district. The projects will be executed with funds from OMBADC.