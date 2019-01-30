Home States Odisha

Nod for Drinking water projects

With elections round the corner, Odisha Government approved drinking water project proposals at a meeting of the State Cabinet here on Tuesday.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections round the corner, Odisha Government approved drinking water project proposals at a meeting of the State Cabinet here on Tuesday. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, sanctioned drinking water projects worth over `3,210 crore for six districts. The projects will be executed in Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda and Mayurbhanj districts.

The Cabinet approved the lowest tender of `754 crore of Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited for drinking water supply project in Bhadrak district out of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of NABARD. The work is targeted to be completed in two years. Once completed, it will benefit over six lakh people of 526 villages in four blocks of the district. Lowest tender of Larsen and Toubro Limited of `979.82 crore was approved for implementation of the projects in Keonjhar district with funds from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Chief Secretary AP Padhi said over four lakh people of 589 villages in four blocks of the district will benefit. Padhi said the lowest tender of `701.86 crore of Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Construction Company was approved for projects in Angul district which will provide safe drinking water to 3.4 lakh people of 388 villages.

The projects will be executed with funds from DMF. Similarly, lowest tender of `315.2 crore of JMC Projects and JWIL (JV), Mumbai was approved for projects in Khurda and Dhenkanal districts out of ‘BASUDHA’ funds. The projects will benefit 2.82 lakh people of 390 villages in Bolagarh and Begunia blocks of Khurda district and Sadar block of Dhenkanal district. The Cabinet also approved lowest tender of L&T Limited of `430 crore for execution of the projects in Mayurbhanj district to benefit over 1.6 lakh people of 330 villages in two blocks of the district. The projects will be executed with funds from OMBADC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp