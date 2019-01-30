Home States Odisha

NTPC to start operations at Darlipali by March-end

NTPC has decided to put up a 1320 MW (2X660) supercritical power plant in place of the existing 460 MW plant which has outlived its time.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC regional executive director MP Sinha adressing media persons in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), the national thermal power major, is all set to start commercial operations from its first unit of 1600 MW (2x800) supercritical coal-based power plant at Darlipali in Sundargarh district by March end.

“Commercial generation from the first unit of 800 MW is scheduled to commence by March end,” said NTPC’s regional Executive Director, Eastern Region, MP Sinha here on Tuesday.
He said steam blowing operation (one of the initial stages of start-up operation) of boiler pipelines to maintain boiler operating parameters as per the commissioning procedure has been conducted in two  phases, the second time on January 22. The third phase steam blowing has been scheduled on February 10.

Commissioning of the second unit of similar capacity is slated for December this year, he said during an interactive session with media persons here. The State will get 50 per cent power of the total capacity of `12,500 crore project.
The power major will source coal from its Dulanga coal mine to meet the raw material requirements. For additional requirements, it will source from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

During his visit in September last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Dulanga coal mining project of NTPC in Sundargarh district. This is the second mine of the State-run company to be operational and its first in the State.

Responding to a query on NTPC’s plan to phase out its 460 MW plant of Talcher Thermal Power Station, Sinha said the national PSU is waiting for clearance from the State’s high level clearance authority.
All statutory requirements for expansion of the project are over and NTPC Board has approved the project with required funds. Implementation of the project is stalled due to lack of approval from the high-level clearance authority headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
NTPC has decided to put up a 1320 MW (2X660) supercritical power plant in place of the existing 460 MW plant which has outlived its time.

Asserting that NTPC has spent more than 10 per cent of its profit in the state under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, Sinha said the power major has been setting up a Medical College and Hospital in Sudargarh district headquarters at a cost of `417 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp