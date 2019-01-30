NTPC to start operations at Darlipali by March-end

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), the national thermal power major, is all set to start commercial operations from its first unit of 1600 MW (2x800) supercritical coal-based power plant at Darlipali in Sundargarh district by March end.

“Commercial generation from the first unit of 800 MW is scheduled to commence by March end,” said NTPC’s regional Executive Director, Eastern Region, MP Sinha here on Tuesday.

He said steam blowing operation (one of the initial stages of start-up operation) of boiler pipelines to maintain boiler operating parameters as per the commissioning procedure has been conducted in two phases, the second time on January 22. The third phase steam blowing has been scheduled on February 10.

Commissioning of the second unit of similar capacity is slated for December this year, he said during an interactive session with media persons here. The State will get 50 per cent power of the total capacity of `12,500 crore project.

The power major will source coal from its Dulanga coal mine to meet the raw material requirements. For additional requirements, it will source from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

During his visit in September last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Dulanga coal mining project of NTPC in Sundargarh district. This is the second mine of the State-run company to be operational and its first in the State.

Responding to a query on NTPC’s plan to phase out its 460 MW plant of Talcher Thermal Power Station, Sinha said the national PSU is waiting for clearance from the State’s high level clearance authority.

All statutory requirements for expansion of the project are over and NTPC Board has approved the project with required funds. Implementation of the project is stalled due to lack of approval from the high-level clearance authority headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

NTPC has decided to put up a 1320 MW (2X660) supercritical power plant in place of the existing 460 MW plant which has outlived its time.

Asserting that NTPC has spent more than 10 per cent of its profit in the state under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, Sinha said the power major has been setting up a Medical College and Hospital in Sudargarh district headquarters at a cost of `417 crore.