Home States Odisha

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Modi’s pep talk to students and parents

The 17 students, who were selected from Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas attended the second edition of the programme at Talkatora Stadium with their parents and teachers.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nine girls and eight boys from Odisha schools were among the 2000 students who got a chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’ programme in Delhi on Tuesday.

The 17 students, who were selected from Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas attended the second edition of the programme at Talkatora Stadium with their parents and teachers.
The Prime Minister spoke about the ways to reduce examination-related stress. Modi’s advice to focus on self goal motivated students, his suggestion to parents and teachers not to dissuade children from technology and explore ways to encourage them towards accepting and understanding technology found many takers.

“It was a proud moment to interact directly with the Prime Minister. He was very cordial and nice while responding to the questions. He suggested ways to analyse passion, figure out if we have the ability and accordingly plan to follow it with guidance from teachers,” said Debashish Panigrahy from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khurda.

The PM also advised parents and teachers to guide children to get the most from the technology instead of imposing their aspirations on them. A majority portion of his speech was addressed to parents. “Parents should not treat the scorecard of their children as visiting cards to social gatherings. Expecting children to fulfil dreams of parents would only add extra pressure,” Modi said.

Apart from various private schools, over 60 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the State had set up LED screens for the students from Class-VI to Class-XII to watch the interactive session of Modi.
Hailing the Prime Minister’s address to students as a noble gesture, Principal of KV-1 Bhubaneswar AT Mishra said it would help students to relieve stress. “His interactions with students were very lucid, informative and effective. His empathetic tips would help students overcome stress during exams,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp