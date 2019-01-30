Pariksha Pe Charcha: Modi’s pep talk to students and parents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nine girls and eight boys from Odisha schools were among the 2000 students who got a chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’ programme in Delhi on Tuesday.

The 17 students, who were selected from Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas attended the second edition of the programme at Talkatora Stadium with their parents and teachers.

The Prime Minister spoke about the ways to reduce examination-related stress. Modi’s advice to focus on self goal motivated students, his suggestion to parents and teachers not to dissuade children from technology and explore ways to encourage them towards accepting and understanding technology found many takers.

“It was a proud moment to interact directly with the Prime Minister. He was very cordial and nice while responding to the questions. He suggested ways to analyse passion, figure out if we have the ability and accordingly plan to follow it with guidance from teachers,” said Debashish Panigrahy from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khurda.

The PM also advised parents and teachers to guide children to get the most from the technology instead of imposing their aspirations on them. A majority portion of his speech was addressed to parents. “Parents should not treat the scorecard of their children as visiting cards to social gatherings. Expecting children to fulfil dreams of parents would only add extra pressure,” Modi said.

Apart from various private schools, over 60 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the State had set up LED screens for the students from Class-VI to Class-XII to watch the interactive session of Modi.

Hailing the Prime Minister’s address to students as a noble gesture, Principal of KV-1 Bhubaneswar AT Mishra said it would help students to relieve stress. “His interactions with students were very lucid, informative and effective. His empathetic tips would help students overcome stress during exams,” he added.