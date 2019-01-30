Parties appreciate children election manifesto

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Children selected from various districts presented a unique election manifesto before the members of different political parties’ manifesto committees at an event here on Monday.

The Children Manifesto for 2019 elections included issues from protection of children, safe drinking water, birth registrations at panchayat level, free health check up and participation of children in school management committee.

The manifesto also sought commitment for no detention policy in Right to Education Act, eradication of child labour, child friendly environment in school and home, special grievance cell at block, district and State level besides Shishu Gram Sabha at panchayats.

Former Minister and chief of the Congress Manifesto Committee Ganeshwar Behera said the manifesto prepared by children on health, education and safety is welcome.

“Many of their demands will be looked into during the preparation of our party manifesto,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of the children BJD General Secretary Sulata Deo assured that the demands will be tabled before the manifesto committee, member of BJP manifesto committee and State vice president Aiswarya Biswal said the demands related to health and safety will be recommended.

The interface organsied by Odisha Alliance for Child Rights (OACR) in association with various social organisation was chaired by Chairman of OACR Ranjan Kumar Mohanty.