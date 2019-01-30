Home States Odisha

Parties appreciate children election manifesto

Children selected from various districts presented a unique election manifesto before the members of different political parties’ manifesto committees at an event here on Monday.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Children selected from various districts presented a unique election manifesto before the members of different political parties’ manifesto committees at an event here on Monday.
The Children Manifesto for 2019 elections included issues from protection of children, safe drinking water, birth registrations at panchayat level, free health check up and participation of children in school management committee.

The manifesto also sought commitment for no detention policy in Right to Education Act, eradication of child labour, child friendly environment in school and home, special grievance cell at block, district and State level besides Shishu Gram Sabha at panchayats.
Former Minister and chief of the Congress Manifesto Committee Ganeshwar Behera said the manifesto prepared by children on health, education and safety is welcome. 

“Many of their demands will be looked into during the preparation of our party manifesto,” he said.
Appreciating the efforts of the children BJD General Secretary Sulata Deo assured that the demands will be tabled before the manifesto committee, member of BJP manifesto committee and State vice president Aiswarya Biswal said the demands related to health and safety will be recommended.
The interface organsied by Odisha Alliance for Child Rights (OACR) in association with various social organisation was chaired by Chairman of OACR Ranjan Kumar Mohanty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp