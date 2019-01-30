Ramp for differently-abled soon at Jagannath temple

By Express News Service

PURI: A ramp would soon be laid at northern gate of Sri Jagannath temple to facilitate hassle-free entry of differently-abled devotees.

This was informed by Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator P K Mohapatra after a meeting here on Tuesday. He said during festivals, a specified time of the day would be fixed for the use of the ramp.

Mohapatra said the existing penal provisions have been augmented to discourage servitors from delaying rituals at the temple. As per the revised provisions, in case of 15-minute delay, 25 per cent of the day’s wages of a servitor will be deducted while 50 per cent of the daily wage will be deducted if the rituals are delayed by one hour. Besides, if a servitor wilfully violates the temple Act, he is liable to be suspended. Similarly, if any servitor fails to perform his duties for three consecutive days, he would be suspended.

The temple’s managing body, at the meeting, confirmed the prosecution proceedings initiated against the servitors who did not open the door of ‘Garbagruha’ as a result of which rituals of the Trinity were delayed by more than 12 hours on December 28 last year. The proposal of ITC to sell Mangaldeep brand incense sticks through temple outlets was taken into consideration at the meeting. The ITC has proposed to give `1 commission to the temple on sale of each packet of incense sticks. Temple body also resolved to mint gold coins as was done during the Nabakalebara ritual of deities in 2015. The coins would be minted at the Government mint, Mohapatra said.

He said a Gurukul Vidyalaya would soon be opened in the town. The temple body has agreed to provide land for the school for which funds would be allocated by the State Government. Mohapatra said the mining areas, owned by the temple, would be put up for auction.

“While 44 mining points have already been auctioned and revenue of around `12 crore collected, another 21 mines, including a precious stone mine, would soon be put up for auction,” he said.

No decision was taken on the eagerly awaited issue of fixing of rates of Mahaparasad at the meeting. Earlier, the temple body had hinted that the rate charts would be enforced from New Year. The SJTA chief said he had held discussions with Suar Mahasuar Nijog (association of cooks and chief cooks) earlier in the day and they were provided with the rates fixed by the temple administration. The administration has calculated the exact cost of Mahaprasad through practical execution in the temple kitchen under the supervision of officials.

Nijog officials said they would study the rates fixed by the temple and pleaded that increasing cost of ingredients should be taken into consideration and they would inform the administration in this regard.