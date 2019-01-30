Siltation, security worry for Indravati project

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Upper Indravati project, considered the lifeline of Kalahandi district, is facing twin problems of security and siltation.

The water retention capacity of the project is gradually dwindling. Catchment of Indravati project, covering 2,630 sq km, lies mostly in Thuamul Rampur block and Buflamali mountain located in Kalahandi-Rayagada districts. The catchment area has little plant cover, which is leading to siltation. The southern bank of the reservoir is located at the foothills of the mountain where bauxite mining is carried out.

Sesadev Behera, a social activist from Jaipatna, said due to siltation, the life span of Indravati project is reducing fast. He said denudation of forest cover in the catchment area and mining activities in Buflamali mountain have made matters worse. There is an immediate need for massive plantation in the catchment area, he added.

The project consists of four dams on rivers Indravati, Podagad, Kapur and Muran apart from eight dykes, surge shaft, valve house, power house and barrage over Hati river in the downhill. To guard these installations, there are only a handful of security guards who are armed with just a lathi. Except the power house, the irrigation project is open for everyone.

General Manager of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation, Mukhiguda, Sunasir Bhoi said private security guards have been hired on contractual basis to guard the vital installations of the project and so far there has been no problem.

Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar Rao said if the project authorities place a requisition, necessary steps will be taken by the police administration for security of the project.