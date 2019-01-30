Skill test for ANMs put on hold over outsider issue

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: THE criteria-based skill test (CBST) for Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) posts had to be stopped on Tuesday following protest by local applicants over shortlisting of candidates from other districts. The National Health Mission (NHM) had recently notified to recruit 16 ANMs for Koraput district under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) program.

As many as 350 candidates of Koraput district had applied. However, the NHM officials shortlisted candidates of other districts like Sundargarh, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur. Around 46 shortlisted candidates were called for CBST scheduled to be held on Tuesday. Voicing their protest against inviting candidates from outside the district, around 300 local applicants on Monday met the Collector and submitted a memorandum.

They had also ghearoed the office of Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) till evening protesting the selection process and demanded that local candidates should be hired for the posts. The NHM Project Manager, Subhakanta Gantayat said the selection process is as per the government norms. The test, though, has been put on hold for now and the test will be conducted after consultation with Health Department and Collector, he said. Local candidates said they would continue their protest outside the CDMO office till the outside candidates are barred from the test.