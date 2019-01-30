Sorcery killings: Six accused show no remorse

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With superstitions over witchcraft still deeply ingrained in the minds of illiterate tribals, sorcery related violence continues unabated in Sundargarh district.

While women are victims in most of the cases, perpetrators are usually neighbours or relatives unleashing organised attacks.

The recent killing of a tribal woman and her four children in Kandasahi hamlet of Bada Indipur village in Koida block is a pointer. The six accused have shown no signs of remorse for the ghastly crime. Both the accused and the victims belong to the Munda tribe and live in the same village. During interrogation by Koida Police, five of the six accused justified their act, stating that they had to do so to protect themselves and their families.

The five belonging to one family had been led to believe that the victims Mangli Munda, her two sons and two daughters were witches by the witch doctor Budhram Munda. On his instigation, that the victims were responsible for the illness of their family members, they carried out the heinous murders. Rourkela SP, Uma Shankar Dash described it as a socio-cultural problem. “Illiteracy and superstition coupled with lack of healthcare are the reasons why tribals seek help of witch-doctors,’ the SP said.