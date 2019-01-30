Vietnam keen on trade ties with Odisha MSMEs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vietnamese Ambassador to India Phan Sansh Chau invited MSMEs of Odisha in food processing, travel and tourism, pharmacy, healthcare, handloom and handicraft sectors for trade with Vietnam.

Addressing entrepreneurs at a seminar on ‘Credit and Marketing Linkage to MSMEs and Exporters’ organised on the sidelines of Odisha MSME International Trade Fair-2019 here on Tuesday, he said the quantum of trade between India and Vietnam has increased by 40 per cent last year.

Chau also interacted with the members of different industries’ associations to explore potential of trade promotion in varied sectors and suggested for adopting consumer goods and services in Odisha.

Minister for MSME Prafulla Samal highlighted the contribution of small and medium enterprises in the

State’s economy. The State Government has prioritised development of the sector with a slew of policy initiatives and incentives to promote growth and generate more employment, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary LN Gupta suggested conducting a fresh census of MSMEs by the Centre to ascertain the ground status of such units since 99 pc of the enterprises are under micro category.

“While the present credit requirement of the sector in the country is estimated at `45 lakh crore, only `25 lakh crore of credit demand is being met currently,” he said and impressed upon the bankers to improve the ratio of formal credit from 23 pc to 50 pc commensurate with contribution of MSMEs to the GDP and exports.

Gupta urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of 473 bank branches which have been designated MSME specialised in the State. He advised to register for ZED certification for which incentives are available under Odisha MSME Development Policy, 2016 and enrol under Government eMarketplace (GeM) for expanding their market outreach across the country.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME, Sudhir Garg announced to sign an MoU with the State Government for facilitating handholding and providing marketing support to MSMEs. He also suggested partnership to use technology like virtual reality and artificial intelligence to overcome the threats of big corporates.