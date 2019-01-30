Home States Odisha

Vietnam keen on trade ties with Odisha MSMEs

Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME, Sudhir Garg announced to sign an MoU with the State Government for facilitating handholding and providing marketing support to MSMEs.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vietnamese Ambassador to India Phan Sansh Chau invited MSMEs of Odisha in food processing, travel and tourism, pharmacy, healthcare, handloom and handicraft sectors for trade with Vietnam.

Addressing entrepreneurs at a seminar on ‘Credit and Marketing Linkage to MSMEs and Exporters’ organised on the sidelines of Odisha MSME International Trade Fair-2019 here on Tuesday, he said the quantum of trade between India and Vietnam has increased by 40 per cent last year.

Chau also interacted with the members of different industries’ associations to explore potential of trade promotion in varied sectors and suggested for adopting consumer goods and services in Odisha.
Minister for MSME Prafulla Samal highlighted the contribution of small and medium enterprises in the

State’s economy. The State Government has prioritised development of the sector with a slew of policy initiatives and incentives to promote growth and generate more employment, he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary LN Gupta suggested conducting a fresh census of MSMEs by the Centre to ascertain the ground status of such units since 99 pc of the enterprises are under micro category.

“While the present credit requirement of the sector in the country is estimated at `45 lakh crore, only `25 lakh crore of credit demand is being met currently,” he said and impressed upon the bankers to improve the ratio of formal credit from 23 pc to 50 pc commensurate with contribution of MSMEs to the GDP and exports. 

Gupta urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of 473 bank branches which have been designated MSME specialised in the State. He advised to register for ZED certification for which incentives are available under Odisha MSME Development Policy, 2016 and enrol under Government eMarketplace (GeM) for expanding their market outreach across the country.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME, Sudhir Garg announced to sign an MoU with the State Government for facilitating handholding and providing marketing support to MSMEs. He also suggested partnership to use technology like virtual reality and artificial intelligence to overcome the threats of big corporates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp