Home States Odisha

Youths rape 2 women, kill husband of one

Miscreants raped two women and killed the husband of one of the victims in Baliguda town on Saturday night.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Miscreants raped two women and killed the husband of one of the victims in Baliguda town on Saturday night. The shocking incident came to light after a complaint was lodged in this regard on Monday. 

Police said the accused, identified as Rujita Behera and Arjun Bagh, had gone to the house of Pankaj Bindhani at Drappa Sahi in Baliguda town on late Saturday night where they picked up quarrel with him. The duo attacked Pankaj with a wooden plank killing him on the spot. They then dragged Pankaj’s body out and returned to the house to rape his wife. When the deceased’s child woke up hearing the commotion, they left the place.

But instead of fleeing, they broke into the house of Jaranivas Sahi, a widow. They raped her taking turns the entire night and left at the break of dawn.

Two days after the incident, Pankaj’s mother Malati Bindhani lodged an FIR with Baliguda police alleging that the duo killed her son and raped her daughter-in-law. Later on the day, Jaranivas also lodged a complaint accusing the two of rape.

On the basis of the complaints, police registered two separate cases and started investigation. Rujita and Arjun were arrested and confessed to the crime. The two were forwarded to court and the victims sent for medical examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp