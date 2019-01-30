Youths rape 2 women, kill husband of one

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Miscreants raped two women and killed the husband of one of the victims in Baliguda town on Saturday night. The shocking incident came to light after a complaint was lodged in this regard on Monday.

Police said the accused, identified as Rujita Behera and Arjun Bagh, had gone to the house of Pankaj Bindhani at Drappa Sahi in Baliguda town on late Saturday night where they picked up quarrel with him. The duo attacked Pankaj with a wooden plank killing him on the spot. They then dragged Pankaj’s body out and returned to the house to rape his wife. When the deceased’s child woke up hearing the commotion, they left the place.

But instead of fleeing, they broke into the house of Jaranivas Sahi, a widow. They raped her taking turns the entire night and left at the break of dawn.

Two days after the incident, Pankaj’s mother Malati Bindhani lodged an FIR with Baliguda police alleging that the duo killed her son and raped her daughter-in-law. Later on the day, Jaranivas also lodged a complaint accusing the two of rape.

On the basis of the complaints, police registered two separate cases and started investigation. Rujita and Arjun were arrested and confessed to the crime. The two were forwarded to court and the victims sent for medical examination.