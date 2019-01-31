100 colleges to get Spoken Tutorial facility in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students in 100 Government and aided degree colleges in the State will have access to Spoken Tutorial from the next academic session. The State Government has inked a pact with IIT-Bombay for the e-learning facility which will help improve the quality of education by leveraging the benefits of digital technology.

Funded by National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT) of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Spoken Tutorial project aims at teaching programming languages, office tools, graphic and circuit design tools through audio video mode.

Developed by IIT-Bombay, the Spoken Tutorial project has courses in C, C++, Java, Python, MySQL, PHP, Linux, Netbeans. It has courses in LibreOffice (for office work), SciLab for scientific calculations, GIMP (for graphical design) and Oscad (for electronic circuit design).

Even as teaching and learning in digital era has grown beyond the boundaries of classrooms and books with plenty of information being made available at the click of mouse, the state-of-affairs in higher education presents a gloomy picture as institutions struggle with various problems like shortage of faculty and lack of infrastructure.

Higher Education Minister Ananta Das said the State Government has initiated a series of programmes to improve the quality of education. High quality e-content has been rolled out using information and communication technology, he said.

The Spoken Tutorial project will provide various free and open source softwares through small length audio and video tutorials. The students can learn the courses without any cost.

The course materials are available in 22 languages including Odia. Online test will be conducted once the training is over and the candidates will get a certificate which will help them get better employment opportunity.

The MoU was signed between Additional Secretary of Higher Education Department Parthasarathi Mishra and project coordinator of Spoken Tutorial Shyama Iyer.