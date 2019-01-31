Home States Odisha

100 colleges to get Spoken Tutorial facility in State

 Students in 100 Government and aided degree colleges in the State will have access to Spoken Tutorial from the next academic session.

Published: 31st January 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students in 100 Government and aided degree colleges in the State will have access to Spoken Tutorial from the next academic session. The State Government has inked a pact with IIT-Bombay for the e-learning facility which will help improve the quality of education by leveraging the benefits of digital technology.

Funded by National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT) of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Spoken Tutorial project aims at teaching programming languages, office tools, graphic and circuit design tools through audio video mode.
Developed by IIT-Bombay, the Spoken Tutorial project has courses in C, C++, Java, Python, MySQL, PHP, Linux, Netbeans. It has courses in LibreOffice (for office work), SciLab for scientific calculations, GIMP (for graphical design) and Oscad (for electronic circuit design).

Even as teaching and learning in digital era has grown beyond the boundaries of classrooms and books with plenty of information being made available at the click of mouse, the state-of-affairs in higher education presents a gloomy picture as institutions struggle with various problems like shortage of faculty and lack of infrastructure.

Higher Education Minister Ananta Das said the State Government has initiated a series of programmes to improve the quality of education. High quality e-content has been rolled out using information and communication technology, he said.

The Spoken Tutorial project will provide various free and open source softwares through small length audio and video tutorials. The students can learn the courses without any cost.
The course materials are available in 22 languages including Odia. Online test will be conducted once the training is over and the candidates will get a certificate which will help them get better employment opportunity.

The MoU was signed between Additional Secretary of Higher Education Department Parthasarathi Mishra and project coordinator of Spoken Tutorial Shyama Iyer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp