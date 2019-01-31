CBI case against HAL staffers for fund misuse

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered five cases against Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) employees at Sunabeda and other persons on charges of misappropriating funds between 2013 and 2017.

A CBI team raided offices and residences of senior officials of HAL on Wednesday to investigate the financial bugling. The Vigilance wing of the PSU scrutinised the documents and found that payments amounting to Rs 7.78 crore were fraudulently made to six private contractors between January and December, 2017.

The Vigilance wing named Senior Manager (Finance), Engine Division, Koraput, Bhaben Maitra, Assistant (Finance/Accounts), Abinash Kumar Sarkar, job contract labours Subhashree Das and Manjula Padhy and six private contractors

Jayaram Garada, Bipra Charana Maharana, Jisudan Khosla, Urdhab Khosla, Sadanand Nayak and Jagannath Apat for their alleged involvement in cheating.

The second case was registered against Maitra, Sarkar, Das, Manjula Padhy, Maharana, Garada and Apat for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 1.79 crore in 2016 by forging documents.

A third case was registered against Maitra, Manjula Padhy, former job contract labour Jyoti Padhy, Maharana and Apat for allegedly embezzling funds of Rs 1.71 cr in 2015.

Similarly, the fourth case was registered against Maitra, Manjula Padhy, Jyoti Padhy, Maharana and Apat for allegedly swindling over Rs 1.86 crore in 2014. The fifth case was registered against Maitra, Manjula Padhy, Jyoti Padhy, Maharana and Apat for allegedly cheating the company to the tune of Rs 13.11 lakh in 2013.

Last year, HAL’s internal audit team and Vigilance wing had unearthed the multi-crore scam in the finance department, allegedly committed by Maitra who had issued cheques worth crores of rupees to several agencies beyond his capacity. Sources said HAL authorities had given financial power to the Senior Manager for issuing cheques to different agencies up to Rs 1 lakh in a month but he abused his official position by disbursing funds fraudulently for which he came under the scanner of the Vigilance wing.

The company had earlier lodged a complaint with police following which three contractors, who had received the money through cheques, were apprehended. The CBI later took over the investigation and registered a case against Maitra and other employees in October last year for their alleged involvement in embezzlement of Rs 5 crore between January and August 2018 by submitting fake bills.

HAL officials had lodged a complaint with the Central agency alleging that the employees of the company’s Engine Division, Koraput and private persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy and misappropriated the firm’s money amounting to over Rs 5 crore.