Home States Odisha

CBI case against HAL staffers for fund misuse

A CBI team raided offices and residences of senior officials of HAL on Wednesday to investigate the financial bugling.

Published: 31st January 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered five cases against Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) employees at Sunabeda and other persons on charges of misappropriating funds between 2013 and 2017.

A CBI team raided offices and residences of senior officials of HAL on Wednesday to investigate the financial bugling. The Vigilance wing of the PSU scrutinised the documents and found that payments amounting to Rs 7.78 crore were  fraudulently made to six private contractors between January and December, 2017.

The Vigilance wing named Senior Manager (Finance), Engine Division, Koraput, Bhaben Maitra, Assistant (Finance/Accounts), Abinash Kumar Sarkar, job contract labours Subhashree Das and Manjula Padhy and six private contractors

Jayaram Garada, Bipra Charana Maharana, Jisudan Khosla, Urdhab Khosla, Sadanand Nayak and Jagannath Apat for their alleged involvement in cheating.

The second case was registered against Maitra, Sarkar, Das, Manjula Padhy, Maharana, Garada and Apat for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 1.79 crore in 2016 by forging documents. 

A third case was registered against Maitra, Manjula Padhy, former job contract labour Jyoti Padhy, Maharana and Apat for allegedly embezzling funds of Rs 1.71 cr in 2015. 
Similarly, the fourth case was registered against Maitra, Manjula Padhy, Jyoti Padhy, Maharana and Apat for allegedly swindling over Rs 1.86 crore in 2014.  The fifth case was registered against Maitra, Manjula Padhy, Jyoti Padhy, Maharana and Apat for allegedly cheating the company to the tune of Rs 13.11 lakh in 2013.

Last year, HAL’s internal audit team and Vigilance wing had unearthed the multi-crore scam in the finance department, allegedly committed by Maitra who had issued cheques worth crores of rupees to several agencies beyond his capacity. Sources said HAL authorities had given financial power to the Senior Manager for issuing cheques to different agencies up to Rs 1 lakh in a month but he abused his official position by disbursing funds fraudulently for which he came under the scanner of the Vigilance wing.

The company had earlier lodged a complaint with police following which three contractors, who had received the money through cheques, were apprehended. The CBI later took over the investigation and registered a case against Maitra and other employees in October last year for their alleged involvement in embezzlement of Rs 5 crore between January and August 2018 by submitting fake bills.
HAL officials had lodged a complaint with the Central agency alleging that the employees of the company’s Engine Division, Koraput and private persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy and misappropriated the firm’s money amounting to over Rs 5 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp