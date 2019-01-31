Chhau research centre to come up at Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced to set up a Chhau Dance and Research Centre here to reinstate the lost tradition of the art form. Addressing the Mission Shakti Convention, the Chief Minister said the centre will give a boost to this traditional dance and facilitate the development of research initiatives. Mayurbhanj Chhau of Odisha is characterised by martial stylised movements of the performer.

Naveen also assured the people of Mayurbhanj and hapless depositors to revive the Urban Cooperative Bank with financial assistance from the State Cooperative Bank. Steps are being taken to get the renewal of its licence. Similarly, the proposal for upgradation of Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College into a State-run institution is under the consideration of the Government. This apart, a Ring Road will be constructed to prevent urban flooding in Baripada, he added.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 11 developmental works worth `110.45 crore and laid foundation stone for seven projects worth `39.55 crore for the tribal-dominated district. The foundation stone for construction of two high-level bridges over Budhabalanga river from Badasahi to Baripada, two piped water supply projects at Badgudgudia and Dhatika, renovation of diversion weir of Balidiha irrigation project, strengthening embankments of Jambhira river from Rahidhia village to Kusudiha with Nabard assistance and a minor irrigation project at Tilei in Bangiriposi were laid.

He also distributed financial assistance of `49 crore among the women SHG members and `3,000 to each SHGs to procure smart phones. Under Mission Shakti, he handed over seed money of `15,000 to each women SHG while `25 lakh was given to block level SHG federations of the district.

Among others, Commissioner and Director of Mission Shakti Sujata Karthikeyan Pandian and chairperson of Mahila Vikas Samabay Nigam Shreemyee Mishra, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, SHG leaders Bishnupriya Das and Uma Rani Dutta also spoke.

While more than 60,000 women were present, several SHG members performed cultural programmes at the convention.