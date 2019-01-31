Home States Odisha

Chhau research centre to come up at Baripada

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced to set up a Chhau Dance and Research Centre here to reinstate the lost tradition of the art form. 

Published: 31st January 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handing over a certificate to members of a SHG federation on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced to set up a Chhau Dance and Research Centre here to reinstate the lost tradition of the art form. Addressing the Mission Shakti Convention, the Chief Minister said the centre will give a boost to this traditional dance and facilitate the development of research initiatives. Mayurbhanj Chhau of Odisha is characterised by martial stylised movements of the performer. 

Naveen also assured the people of Mayurbhanj and hapless depositors to revive the Urban Cooperative Bank with financial assistance from the State Cooperative Bank. Steps are being taken to get the renewal of its licence. Similarly, the proposal for upgradation of Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College into a State-run institution is under the consideration of the Government. This apart, a Ring Road will be constructed to prevent urban flooding in Baripada, he added.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 11 developmental works worth `110.45 crore and laid foundation stone for seven projects worth `39.55 crore for the tribal-dominated district. The foundation stone for construction of two high-level bridges over Budhabalanga river from Badasahi to Baripada, two piped water supply projects at Badgudgudia and Dhatika, renovation of diversion weir of Balidiha irrigation project, strengthening embankments of Jambhira river from Rahidhia village to Kusudiha with Nabard assistance and a minor irrigation project at Tilei in Bangiriposi were laid.

He also distributed financial assistance of `49 crore among the women SHG members and `3,000 to each SHGs to procure smart phones. Under Mission Shakti, he handed over seed money of `15,000 to each women SHG while `25 lakh was given to block level SHG federations of the district.

Among others, Commissioner and Director of Mission Shakti Sujata Karthikeyan Pandian and chairperson of Mahila Vikas Samabay Nigam Shreemyee Mishra, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, SHG leaders Bishnupriya Das and Uma Rani Dutta also spoke. 

While more than 60,000 women were present, several SHG members performed cultural programmes at the convention.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp