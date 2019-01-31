Home States Odisha

Crimes swell, cop coffers too

 If the latest crime data are any indication, the Capital City is fast turning into a crime hub of the State.

Published: 31st January 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If the latest crime data are any indication, the Capital City is fast turning into a crime hub of the State. The crime statistics released by the Twin City Commissionerate Police on Wednesday revealed a steady rise in murder, rape and dacoity cases. As many as 43 murders were reported in the State Capital in 2018 against the triennial average (TA) of 40 in the previous three years. The City cops had registered 29 murder cases in 2017, 47 in 2016 and 44 in 2015. 

Similarly, 122 rape cases were registered last year against the triennial average of 96.3. Around 125 rapes were reported in 2017, 77 in 2016 and 87 in 2015. 

Around 27 dacoity cases were registered in the City last year against 21 in 2017, 20 in 2016 and 24 in 2015. Similarly, 194 robbery cases were reported last year as compared to 193 in 2017, 201 in 2016 and 156 in 2015. 

Motor vehicle accidents also witnessed a spike with 653 cases recorded in 2018 as compared to 600 in 2017, 598 in 2016 and 600 in 2015.

Cuttack also witnessed a rise in murder cases. While 2018 saw 29 murder cases being registered in the Millennium City, 24 such cases were reported in 2017, 35 in 2016 and 22 in 2015. Similarly, 70 rape cases were registered in Cuttack in 2018. As many as 56 rape cases were registered in 2017, 64 in 2016 and 40 in 2015.

Though there was a drop in dacoity incidents with 10 cases registered in 2018 as against 17 in 2017, 11 in 2016 and 12 in 2015, the City witnessed a rise in robbery. About 88 robbery cases were registered in 2018 as compared to 68 in 2017, 52 in 2016 and 61 and 2015. 

However, the cops managed to collect a whopping amount towards fine last year. Over `4.27 crore was collected from violators in the Twin City in 2018 under Odisha Urban Police Act. While `3.16 crore was collected from violators in both the cities under Motor Vehicles Act last year, the fine levied under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act was `3.81 lakh. 

The cops attributed the upward crime trend to rising population and rapid urbanisation in the Twin City. Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said incidents where minor girls elope and are later rescued are turned into rape cases. This was the major reason behind rise in the rape graph in the Twin City, he said.
While theft and swindling cases witnessed a decline, the police said their focus will be on preventing snatching and drug-related crimes. 

The cops informed that a list of anti-socials is being prepared ahead of the General Elections and these criminals will be kept under surveillance to ensure smooth conducts of the polls.

