Home States Odisha

Inmate found dead in residential school for girls

A girl inmate was found dead under mysterious circumstances and another rescued in a critical condition from a residential school at Soro in Balasore district on Tuesday late night.

Published: 31st January 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A girl inmate was found dead under mysterious circumstances and another rescued in a critical condition from a residential school at Soro in Balasore district on Tuesday late night.

The deceased was identified as eight-year-old Hemjani Hansdah of Kamarpur village and a Class II student of Purubai Kanyashram, a residential school for girls. The other inmate who was rescued in a critical condition is 16-year-old Saraswati Mallik of Dodamba village, a Class X of the school. She has been admitted to Soro hospital. 

Late in the night on Tuesday, some inmates found the two girls lying unconscious and informed the school authorities. Earlier on the day, the duo had taken lunch and after prayers in the evening, they complained of stomach pain. 

On being informed, Soro Tehsildar Debi Prasad Das and local police reached the spot. They rushed the girls to Soro hospital where the doctors declared Hemjani brought dead. While other inmates of the residential school suspected that the girl might have died due to snake bite or food poisoning, Das said the reason behind Hemjani’s death and condition of Saraswati is yet to ascertained. 

“Several inmates of the Kanyashram were interrogated to know the reason behind the incident but to no avail. There were no injury marks on both the girls. We have sent Hemjani’s body for autopsy and the reason behind her death will be ascertained after post-mortem,” said Das. Police have registered a case in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp