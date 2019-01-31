Inmate found dead in residential school for girls

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A girl inmate was found dead under mysterious circumstances and another rescued in a critical condition from a residential school at Soro in Balasore district on Tuesday late night.

The deceased was identified as eight-year-old Hemjani Hansdah of Kamarpur village and a Class II student of Purubai Kanyashram, a residential school for girls. The other inmate who was rescued in a critical condition is 16-year-old Saraswati Mallik of Dodamba village, a Class X of the school. She has been admitted to Soro hospital.

Late in the night on Tuesday, some inmates found the two girls lying unconscious and informed the school authorities. Earlier on the day, the duo had taken lunch and after prayers in the evening, they complained of stomach pain.

On being informed, Soro Tehsildar Debi Prasad Das and local police reached the spot. They rushed the girls to Soro hospital where the doctors declared Hemjani brought dead. While other inmates of the residential school suspected that the girl might have died due to snake bite or food poisoning, Das said the reason behind Hemjani’s death and condition of Saraswati is yet to ascertained.

“Several inmates of the Kanyashram were interrogated to know the reason behind the incident but to no avail. There were no injury marks on both the girls. We have sent Hemjani’s body for autopsy and the reason behind her death will be ascertained after post-mortem,” said Das. Police have registered a case in this regard.