KV resigns from Privilege Committee

Published: 31st January 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:36 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MLA Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo on Wednesday resigned from the Privilege Committee of Odisha Assembly, raising objection to summoning of Managing Director and co-founder of Odisha Television Limited (OTV) Jagi Mangat Panda.

In a letter to Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat, the Patnagarh MLA said he does not want to be a part of the committee as it is not functioning independently and without bias. 

“While the Speaker has the authority to constitute a Committee, there has never been precedence of summoning owners of media houses. At best the editors or reporters have been summoned. But, in this case Jagi Mangat Panda, Managing Director, OTV was summoned before the Privilege Committee,” he said in his letter.

Singhdeo, who attended the committee meeting that summoned Jagi Panda on Monday, said the action of the chairman of the House committee smacks of political vendetta. Though the BJP legislator’s letter was not explicit, it seems he had strong reservation on the selection of the chairman of the committee.

Noting that Jagi is an established woman entrepreneur of the State, the senior BJP law maker said she has been humiliated and harassed publicly which shows the anti-woman attitude of the committee. “Such action of committee Chairman (Pratap Jena) smacks of political vendetta. It is clear that she was summoned to be harassed for political reasons,” the letter said. 

“Under the circumstances it is untenable on my part to be a part of the Committee which should work independently and without bias. I hereby tender my resignation from the Committee which may please be accepted with immediate effect,” Singhdeo stated.

Though a privilege motion was brought by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati on a news item telecast by OTV in November 2018, Singhdeo said the former had stated that OTV had breached the privilege of the House through its authorised persons and undermined the dignity of the House through a programme telecast on its TV channel. However, Singhdeo said Bahinipati had nowhere sought to summon the OTV MD.

