Last mechanical signal of ECoR to be replaced today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: You will no longer come across mechanical signal with arms along railway lines in the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR). The semaphore signals are passe now. One such signal which was operational at Tureikela Road, about 50 km from Titilagarh station in Balangir district, will be the last one to be removed and replaced with modern signalling system on Thursday.

The ECoR has replaced semaphore signals with modern multiple colour lights signalling in eight stations in the last three years. The stations located on Titilagarh-Raipur section included Lakhana, Khariar Road, Nuapada Road, Bhimkhoj, Bagbahara, Komakhan, Harishankar Road and Tureikela Road.

Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer of ECoR, Abhimanyu Patel said removal of the mechanical signal from Tureikela Road marks a complete shift to modern signalling system. “The advantage of colour-light signalling over semaphore is higher reliability of electrical control over the signals compared to the mechanical way of operating signals. The modern system is very helpful during foggy conditions,” he said.

Colour-light signals do not suffer from distance limitations like semaphore, allowing signal controls to be placed conveniently together even if the signals themselves are far away. In addition, the electrical circuitry naturally allows monitoring, interlocking and detection of failure conditions which are achievable but far less reliable with semaphore signalling. Around `1.75 crore is being spent at each signalling station.