Home States Odisha

Lawyers to continue stir over HC bench demand

There seems to be no early relief for the litigant public of Panposh sub-division in Sundargarh district.

Published: 31st January 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: There seems to be no early relief for the litigant public of Panposh sub-division in Sundargarh district. Functioning of judicial, civil and revenue courts has been paralysed since October last year while forced closure of all government offices on last three working days of  every month continues due to the agitation by members of Rourkela Bar Association (RBA). Only hearing of urgent bail applications in criminal cases is being allowed.

The RBA members have been demanding setting up of the permanent bench of Orissa High Court (HC) at Rourkela and declaration of the Steel City in Panposh sub-division as an independent revenue district. Ahead of the General elections, the timing of RBA protest has put the district administration in a tricky situation. Sources said the State Government is unlikely to utter anything over the HC bench demand now in view of vehement protests in other Western Odisha districts.

Bar president Ramesh Chandra Bal said Rourkela meets the eligibility criteria for HC bench. He added that declaration of Rourkela as an independent revenue district is also a legitimate, long-pending demand and the State Government should immediately take a decision on it. 

Meanwhile, the Sundargarh Zilla Adivasi Mulwasi Bachao Manch faction led by Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey is set to stage protest at Rourkela on Thursday to oppose the demand for according district status to Rourkela and Bonai sub-division.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp