Lawyers to continue stir over HC bench demand

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: There seems to be no early relief for the litigant public of Panposh sub-division in Sundargarh district. Functioning of judicial, civil and revenue courts has been paralysed since October last year while forced closure of all government offices on last three working days of every month continues due to the agitation by members of Rourkela Bar Association (RBA). Only hearing of urgent bail applications in criminal cases is being allowed.

The RBA members have been demanding setting up of the permanent bench of Orissa High Court (HC) at Rourkela and declaration of the Steel City in Panposh sub-division as an independent revenue district. Ahead of the General elections, the timing of RBA protest has put the district administration in a tricky situation. Sources said the State Government is unlikely to utter anything over the HC bench demand now in view of vehement protests in other Western Odisha districts.

Bar president Ramesh Chandra Bal said Rourkela meets the eligibility criteria for HC bench. He added that declaration of Rourkela as an independent revenue district is also a legitimate, long-pending demand and the State Government should immediately take a decision on it.

Meanwhile, the Sundargarh Zilla Adivasi Mulwasi Bachao Manch faction led by Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey is set to stage protest at Rourkela on Thursday to oppose the demand for according district status to Rourkela and Bonai sub-division.