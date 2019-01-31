Home States Odisha

Leprosy cases witness a rise in Cuttack

Published: 31st January 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the Government hopes to declare Odisha a leprosy-free State by 2020, rise in the prevalence rate of the infectious disease seems to have left the authorities worried, at least in Cuttack district.

As per the statistics, the leprosy prevalence rate in the district has increased to 0.65 per 10,000 population in 2017-2018  from 0.44 in 2014-2015.

As many as 247 new leprosy patients have been identified in 2017-2018 belying the tall claims of the Government of undertaking adequate measures to eliminate the infectious disease. In 2016-17, a survey identified 139 new patients, while it was 169 in 2015-2016 and 187 in 2014-2015.

Nearly 129 new leprosy patients were identified between April and December 2018 alone. The patient figure is feared to rise if those identified in the last three months of the fiscal are included.
Of the 247 new leprosy cases, 103 are women and 23 are children, said sources.

Additional District Medical Officer Dr Umesh Panigrahi said the process of identification of leprosy patient by conducting door-to-door visits has been restarted from 2017-2018 after a gap of nearly 11 years.
“We have intensified leprosy eradication programmes and started door-to-door screening of patients besides conducting massive awareness campaigns against the disease,” said Panigrahi.

