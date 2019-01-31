Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik constitutes ministerial panel to deal with agitators

As large number of organisations and associations stage agitation during the assembly sessions, the state government this time want to resolve the issues through discussions.

Published: 31st January 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday constituted an inter-ministerial committee to deal with agitation by different organisations and associations, official sources said.

The committee comprises Finance and Excise minister S B Behera, Transport and Commerce minister Nrushingha Sahu and Women and Child Development minister Prafulla Samal, they said.

ALSO READ | Odisha cops threaten to take mass casual leave from February 6

As large number of organisations and associations stage agitation during the assembly sessions, the state government this time want to resolve the issues through discussions. The budget session of the Odisha Assembly begins from February 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Protest Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp