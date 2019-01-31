Home States Odisha

Odisha cops threaten to take mass casual leave from February 6

OPA president Satyajit Mishra at a press conference here said the state government had convened a meeting on the day to which a delegation of OPA was invited.

Published: 31st January 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CUTTACK: The members of Odisha Police Association (OPA) on Thursday threatened to go on strike from February six in support of their six-point charter of demands.

"The Home secretary requested us to refrain from the strike as a high-level meeting in the presence of the finance secretary is going to take a call on all our demands on February 5," Mishra added.

"In case, the talks fail on February 5, we will start protesting from February 6 by wearing black badges during duty hours for four days. From February 10 onwards, all the police inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors will boycott duties by taking mass casual leaves," he said.

Mishra said their demands are that the 13th-month compensatory allowance should be at par with their monthly salary, enhancement of their pay bands, and health insurance of Rs five lakh for each policeman, adequate financial resources to meet the investigation and enquiry costs.

The OPA is also demanding to stop the contractual appointments of direct sub-inspectors and do away with recruitment of direct DSPs as the State now has sufficient number of DSPs to fulfil the future IPS vacancies.

