Odisha readies draft to curb child marriage

Odisha Government has prepared a ‘Strategy Paper’ on prohibition of child marriage.

Published: 31st January 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has prepared a ‘Strategy Paper’ on prohibition of child marriage.
The draft paper focuses on capacity building of law enforcement agencies, teachers and school management committees (SMCs), PRI members, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPO), district magistrates, First Class Judicial Magistrates, police, family courts besides frontline workers like ANMs, Asha and Anganwadi workers.

Since role of teachers and SMCs in preventing child marriage is vital, inclusion of module on Child Marriage Prohibition Act and impact of such incidents on the child, society and economy in the training curriculum of teachers will enable creating a robust and sensitive environment.

The paper has suggested that women self-help groups (SHGs) should be built as para legal workers to promote community level forum to track, monitor and report instances of violence - including child marriages and trafficking of girls and women.

Capacity building programmes for active citizenship and effective political participation, leadership of girls through integration of specific modules in educational institutions and community development programme will also help combat child marriages.

As counselling of the girl child whose marriage has been stopped in essential to raise her confidence and help lead a normal life, the district-level machinery of Women, Child Development and Mission Shakti will undertake counselling in a holistic manner.

Besides ensuring that girls continue education and pursue skill-based higher education, the strategy paper has emphasised on convening special Gram Sabhas to spread awareness and pass resolution against child marriage.

Meanwhile, Director of ICDS and Social Welfare Reghu G has asked collectors of Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Balasore, Deogarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal and Angul to initiate steps to prevent early marriages.

Municipal Commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela also have been urged to take accelerating actions to stop child marriages. The 16 districts have been identified on the basis of the higher prevalence of early marriage of girls as per the National Family Health Survey - IV and exposure to natural disasters.

Govt strategy
● Focus on capacity building of law enforcement agencies 
● Inclusion of module on child marriage along with Prohibition Act and impact of such incidents on the child in training curriculum of teachers
● Collectors of 16 districts and Municipal Commissioners of 5 Cities asked to accelerate actions to stop child marriages
● Counselling of girl child whose marriage gas been stopped by district-level machinery of Women, Child Development and Mission Shakti 

