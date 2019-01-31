Home States Odisha

Pradhan attacks Govt on ‘failures’ 

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday came down heavily on the State Government alleging its failure on all fronts.

Published: 31st January 2019

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday came down heavily on the State Government alleging its failure on all fronts. Participating in the ongoing ‘Jabab Maguchi Odisha’ programme of BJP at Dharapur in Bari here, Pradhan launched a tirade against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for failing to provide basic facilities like houses, drinking water and electricity to poor in the State.
The health care sector is also ailing due to poor infrastructure while there is large-scale vacancies in doctors’ posts in Odisha, the Union Minister alleged and criticised the State Government for failing to provide the required infrastructure for quality education.

Claiming that the Central Government has allotted funds for construction of 10 lakh pucca houses in Odisha and sanctioned around 63,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan alleged that eligible beneficiaries have been deprived of the benefits due to rampant corruption and percentage (PC) culture in the State.

“Farmers across the State are yet to get proper irrigation facilities. The ruling BJD had promised to irrigate 35 per cent of agriculture land in the State. However, it is yet to fulfil the promise in its 19 years of rule,” he said.

The Union Minister urged the gathering to participate in ‘Jabab Maguchi Odisha’ movement in large numbers and seek replies from the State Government on various issues which continue to plague people despite BJD remaining in power for 19 years.

