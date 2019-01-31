Home States Odisha

Real estate firm’s MD held for land fraud

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested Managing Director of Real Value Developers and Builders Private Limited, Rama Chandra Patra for land fraud.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested Managing Director of Real Value Developers and Builders Private Limited, Rama Chandra Patra for land fraud. Patra of Puri district 

One Debadutta Routray of Bhubaneswar had lodged a complaint against Patra of Puri district, and managing director of Shreya Infrastructure Services Limited, Himanshu Shekhar Nayak, alleging the duo had duped several potential flat buyers.

Patra and Nayak had collected `5 crore from over 100 customers between 2014 and 2015 for providing studio apartments at Sipasarubali in Puri. The deal was to provide each flat at `9.5 lakh and possession was to be given within three years from the date of agreement.

“Patra had provided land to Nayak and an agreement was executed between them in March, 2013. However, after receiving money from Shreya Infrastructure, Patra violated the agreement and cancelled the general power of attorney which he had given to Nayak. Patra neither executed the deal nor refunded the customers’ money. He was nabbed and produced before a court in Cuttack on Wednesday,” a EOW officer said.

Nayak was arrested on January 3 in connection with the case. About five cases were earlier registered against Shreya Infrastructure and its MD by Saheed Nagar Police and Pipili Police following similar complaints.

