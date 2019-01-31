Home States Odisha

Separate body for food processing sector mooted

He described packaging as silent salesman which also refers basically to shelf life, product specification and consumer satisfaction.

Published: 31st January 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A seminar on Opportunities and Challenges in Food Processing here witnessed overwhelming participation from existing and prospective entrepreneurs, industries associations, sectoral exports, and government officials.

Director, Indian Institute of Packaging NC Saha, explained that food processing and packaging are complimentary to each other. Consumption of packaging is highest in India and China in compared to the rest of the world with food processing contributing to 56 per cent, offering ample opportunities for investment.

He described packaging as silent salesman which also refers basically to shelf life, product specification and consumer satisfaction.

Deliberating on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, FSSAI consultant DP Guha appraised the house about its self-compliant nature. He elaborated on conditions of license and criteria thereof, including micro-biological testing of products.

President of Odisha Yound Enterpreneurs Association (OYEA) Biranchi Narayan Mishra spoke about the problems faced by food processing industries. As food processing sector is looked after by various departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, MSME, he suggested that a separate body be constituted as Nodal Agency for the sector. Besides, he suggested use of barren land for plantation of cashew, coconut and coffee and  government support for exposure international practices in food processing and ensuring time bound clearances by ULBs.

Member Secretary, OSPCB, Debidutta Biswal highlighted the requirement of compliances under Air, Water, Environment Protection Act for food processing enterprises. He informed that industrial activities have been classified as Red, Orange, Green and White basing on the intensity of pollution and white category is exempted from consent management regime. The seminar was part of the week-long MSME International Trade Fair started from January 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp