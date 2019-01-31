Separate body for food processing sector mooted

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A seminar on Opportunities and Challenges in Food Processing here witnessed overwhelming participation from existing and prospective entrepreneurs, industries associations, sectoral exports, and government officials.

Director, Indian Institute of Packaging NC Saha, explained that food processing and packaging are complimentary to each other. Consumption of packaging is highest in India and China in compared to the rest of the world with food processing contributing to 56 per cent, offering ample opportunities for investment.

He described packaging as silent salesman which also refers basically to shelf life, product specification and consumer satisfaction.

Deliberating on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, FSSAI consultant DP Guha appraised the house about its self-compliant nature. He elaborated on conditions of license and criteria thereof, including micro-biological testing of products.

President of Odisha Yound Enterpreneurs Association (OYEA) Biranchi Narayan Mishra spoke about the problems faced by food processing industries. As food processing sector is looked after by various departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, MSME, he suggested that a separate body be constituted as Nodal Agency for the sector. Besides, he suggested use of barren land for plantation of cashew, coconut and coffee and government support for exposure international practices in food processing and ensuring time bound clearances by ULBs.

Member Secretary, OSPCB, Debidutta Biswal highlighted the requirement of compliances under Air, Water, Environment Protection Act for food processing enterprises. He informed that industrial activities have been classified as Red, Orange, Green and White basing on the intensity of pollution and white category is exempted from consent management regime. The seminar was part of the week-long MSME International Trade Fair started from January 28.