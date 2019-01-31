Home States Odisha

State apathy blocks university tag for Bhawanipatna College

Government Autonomous College Bhawanipatna’s university aspirations have fallen victim to State Government apathy. 

Published: 31st January 2019

By Uma Shankar Kar
BHAWANIPATNA: Government Autonomous College Bhawanipatna’s university aspirations have fallen victim to State Government apathy. Battling acute faculty shortage and infrastructure deficiencies, the first college of the KBK region to get

‘Potential for Centre of  Excellence’ recognition by the UGC has a long distance to cover before the much-awaited university status becomes a reality.

The State Government had in 2015 recommended for upgrading the college into a university under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).  But the proposal was turned down on grounds of inadequate lecturers and infrastructure facilities.

Set up in 1960, the college offers UG (under graduation) courses in 20 subjects under Arts, Science and  Commerce streams, PG in six subjects and three courses under self- financing mode. 

The college has a total sanctioned 59 faculty positions but 36 posts are vacant. Departments like Zoology, History, Economics, History, Mathematics and Chemistry are the worst sufferers. In History department, there is only one regular faculty member against the sanctioned five posts. The faculty member is also the in-charge Principal of the college. Similar is the condition of Economics department. The Zoology department has no regular faculty members against the sanctioned four posts. 

To manage the show, 24 guest faculty members were engaged in various departments after Choice Based Credit System was put in place. However, these guest teachers have not been paid for the last six months as the Higher Education Department has not sanctioned funds. Guest faculty in History department, Rajesh Kumar Mohanty said the payments were regular till the 2017-18 academic session but due to funds crunch, the college management has stopped paying them now. 

The situation is equally grim as far as non-teaching staff are concerned. Against the requirement of nine laboratory assistants, only four are in position.

Former principal of the college Akhaya Kumar Nanda said earlier locals had demanded setting up of the Central University in Kalahandi instead of Koraput, but the demand was ignored. 

KBK region comprises 20 per cent of Odisha’s population but has only one Central University at Koraput. There is no State Government-run university for the affiliated colleges of the region. “It is high time the State Government upgrades the autonomous college into an affiliating university,” he added.

Meanwhile, locals and alumni of the college have expressed resentment over the Chief Minister’s recent announcement on upgrading Rajendra College in Balangir to university. They alleged their genuine demand is time and again being ignored by the State Government. 

FACULTY POSITION
The college has a total sanctioned 59 faculty positions but 36 posts are vacant.
In History department, there is only one regular faculty member against the sanctioned 5 posts. 
Zoology department has no regular faculty members against the sanctioned 4 posts.

