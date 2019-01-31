Home States Odisha

Striking school students face stone attack

Published: 31st January 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Students and locals gherao police station in protest on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Students of Sri Maa Nodal Vidyapeeth at Paradipgarh, who are on strike since the last three days demanding transfer of the headmaster and alcoholic teachers from the school, were attacked with stones by some miscreants on Wednesday. 

Three students and a journalist were injured in the stone pelting. The trio was identified as Smitarani Swain, Ranjita Rosalini Das and Pusparani Samal. A reporter of OTV, Ramakant Nayak, also sustained injuries. 

The students were staging demonstration in front of the school when some miscreants came to the spot and started pelting stones to disperse the children from the protest site.

Following the incident, mother of an injured girl student and Nayak lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered and police arrested one Biswanath Behera, who is alleged to be a member of the local unit of Biju Yuva Vahini, the youth organisation promoted by the State Government.

While district administration and School and Mass Education department officials preferred to remain silent, the undeterred school students vowed to continue their stir seeking fulfilment of their demands. 

Hundreds of students of Sri Maa Nodal Vidyapeeth are on strike since Monday over the worsening quality of education in the school. The students alleged that some efficient teachers have been allegedly transferred from the school by headmaster Duryadhan Sethy on the directions of ruling party leaders. The situation has come to such a point that Odia teachers were taking English classes. Besides, teachers engaged students of Class IX in checking examination papers of Class X. 

The students further alleged that with the headmaster’s knowledge, a few teachers are drinking alcohol and taking classes in an inebriated condition. Students are scared of attending classes of such teachers.

Villagers also alleged that the headmaster had kept them in dark about the ‘Mo School’ campaign of the State Government which aims to promote and facilitate volunteerism to give back to alma mater. Under the initiative, the president should be selected from the old boys’ association. However, the headmaster selected another person as the president under the direction of local ruling party leaders, they claimed. 

The students had also threatened to leave the school en masse if their demands were not met soon. On Tuesday, the Assistant Block Education Officer of Kujang has went to the school and tried to persuade the agitating students to call of their stir but in vain.

Following the attack on students, tension has flared up in the area. Further investigation into the incident is on, said police.

