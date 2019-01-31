Home States Odisha

Transfer two key IPS officers: BJP

Taking exception to police summon to two prominent party leaders, the State unit of BJP on Wednesday demanded immediate transfer of two senior IPS officers.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking exception to police summon to two prominent party leaders, the State unit of BJP on Wednesday demanded immediate transfer of two senior IPS officers. A delegation of the party, led by State unit president Basanta Panda, met Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Asit Tripathy and submitted a memorandum demanding transfer of Inspector General of Police Amitabh Thakur and DIG Ashish Singh.

Accusing the two police officers of working at the behest of the ruling BJD, the BJP delegation said they have completed more than three years in the current posting which is against the principles of Election Commission in an election year. The transfer of the two officers is necessary for a free and fair polls, the memorandum said.

Citing several instances from past, the BJP leaders said the two IPS officers had implicated BJP leaders and workers in false cases in Ganjam district. The summoning of State BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra and party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra are part of BJD’s conspiracy to harass political opponents.

BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo, former minister Manmohan Samal, vice-president Samir Mohanty, spokespersons Lekhashree Samantsinghar, Dillip Mohanty and Pitambar Acharya were part of the delegation which submitted copy of the memorandum to Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer and Director General of Police.

