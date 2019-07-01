Cardiocon 2019 focuses on latest technology to combat rising cases of heart failure in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha is witnessing a surge in incidents of heart failure, especially among relatively younger men and women who were earlier considered to be out of risk, health experts said the scenario can be altered with awareness on treatment options available in the state.

Speaking at Cardiocon 2019 here on Saturday, Director of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery department of BR Life Kalinga Hospital Dr Karunakara Padhy said with advancement of medical procedures, the state is now equipped to handle all kinds of critical cases, including congenital heart disease and beating heart surgery.

“Though eight leading hospitals in the state are now conducting at least 200 cardiac procedures a month, Odisha has the potential to perform over 800 cardiac procedures,” he said.