Former VIMSAR director Aswini Pujahari resigns from Congress

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Former director of VIMSAR at Burla Aswini Pujahari, who contested from Sambalpur Assembly constituency in the recently concluded General Elections as Congress candidate, resigned from the party on Sunday. Pujahari had joined the Congress prior to the polls on March 24.

He secured third position with 11,652 votes.

Pujahari said he fought the election as Congress nominee, but did not get any support from Sambalpur District Congress Committee (DCC) during the polls.

He also said he was humiliated by some Congress workers during the review meeting held at the DCC office here on June 26.

Even some party workers verbally abused him in the meeting. With no way out, he resigned from the party after the humiliation during the meeting, he added. Pujahari, who courted controversy over his alleged unethical medical practices in VIMSAR, resigned from the post of director in February this year.

Subsequently, he joined Congress and the party fielded him from Sambalpur Assembly seat.