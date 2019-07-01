Home States Odisha

Four years on, Odisha's Khallikote Cluster University functions with inadequate departments, students

Khallikote Autonomous College and the university are running from one campus amid space crunch, 32 teachers against the sanctioned posts of 42 are imparting education to 27 students of the university.

Published: 01st July 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Khallikote Cluster University

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Four years after its establishment, Khallikote Cluster University here is functioning with inadequate students, departments and staff.

The university has only six departments and 27 students. 

While both Khallikote Autonomous College and the university are running from one campus amid space crunch, 32 teachers, against the sanctioned posts of 42, are imparting education to 27 students of the university.

On the other hand, Khallikote College has 19 departments with over 4,500 students. 

Though Khallikote University (KU) was set up in 2015 under Rashtriya Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the academic session and admission started in 2018 with 30 students.

Later, three students took their CLCs and got admitted in other institutions.

Initially, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) was given charge in place of the Vice-Chancellor while the charge of the principal was entrusted with the Registrar.

In 2018, professor Amarendra Narayan Mishra was appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The state government had allotted 20-acre land at Palur Hills, about 8 km away from the city, in 2015 for its permanent campus.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was entrusted with the job of construction of the new campus at an estimated cost of around Rs 11 crore from RUSA fund, but it is yet to take off.

However, the CPWD officials found the allotted patch of land not suitable as around six acre is full of boulders with low groundwater level.

Later, the university authorities, with the help of revenue officials, selected another patch of land, around 3 km away from the earlier plot, and submitted the proposal to the government for approval.

The Vice-Chancellor said a master plan for the campus has already been prepared and it will come up within a year. 

Meanwhile, functioning of both institutions has affected the studies of Khallikote College due to lack of adequate space.

Though the matter was placed before the government several times, no action has been taken so far.

The university has placed another proposal for establishment of its laboratory and purchase of equipment worth around Rs 1.5 crore. 

It has decided to get a rented house to accommodate the facility.

The university has also approved Rs 69 lakh for its media technology lab and is contemplating to shift its department and e-library to the rented house.

Problems galore

  • The university has only six departments with 27 students

  • KU is yet to get its permanent campus

  • 32 teachers, against the sanctioned posts of 42, are imparting education

  • Poor student strength due to lack of facilities in the university

Comments

